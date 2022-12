HAMAMATSU, Japan -- Sake is having a makeover in Japan. The traditional spirit brewed with fermented rice is going the way of craft beer and shedding its fusty image for funkier and fresher tastes.

A growing number of startups are brewing sake with fruit and herbs and also offering food-pairing in hopes of capturing a bigger market. Increasingly, overseas sake brewers are paying attention, as Japanese companies seek opportunities for collaboration beyond the traditional domestic industry.