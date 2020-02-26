ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Food & Beverage

Cricket-flavored brew makes beer lovers chirp

Glasses will be served during a four-day limited event in Tokyo

YUSUKE SAKURAI, Nikkei staff writer
Join Earth's cricket-based dark ale is said to taste like roasted caramel. (Photo courtesy of Join Earth)

TOKYO -- Join Earth, the Tokyo startup known for its cricket-based soy sauce, has concocted what it claims to be the world's first craft beer made from the same insect.

The so-called "cricket dark ale" will be initially served during a four-day pop-up event starting March 15 at the Shibuya Parco department store in Tokyo. Glasses of roughly 100 ml will be priced at about 500 yen ($4.50).

Join Earth expects to sell up to two barrels of cricket beer a day with an eye on older adult connoisseurs. 

To make the beer, vegetable-fed crickets are roasted and brewed along with malt. Tono Brewing, based in northeast Japan's Iwate Prefecture, is collaborating in the production.

The product is a syrupy brown and is said to give off an aroma of roasted caramel. The protein-rich crickets reportedly promote a rich flavor with a lingering aftertaste and long-lasting foam.

After forming in November last year, Join Earth took orders for its cricket-derived soy sauce through a crowdfunding site. The startup plans to open in April a Tokyo restaurant, named Antcicada, that serves food made from insects.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media