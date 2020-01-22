'Fried Chicken for lunch?' pushes KFC Japan stocks to 27-year high

TOKYO -- KFC Holdings Japan shares have surged to their highest level since the early 1990s, thanks to a strategy that has helped the 50-year-old fried chicken purveyor attract diners for more than just Christmas dinners.

KFC Holdings operates the chain in Japan under a franchise agreement with U.S.-based KFC owner Yum Brands. Big meals of KFC chicken and sides are a Christmas tradition here, and sales tend to tilt heavily toward the October-December quarter.

But this fiscal year, KFC Holdings' operating profit for the six months through September exceeded its projection for the entire year through March 2020. Same-store sales have remained strong since, raising hopes among investors for a forecast upgrade.

This shift began with the July 2018 introduction of the 500 yen ($4.54) lunch. Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., KFC locations offer meals featuring mainstay items, such as original recipe chicken, at a steep discount. One option includes a Twister wrap, small fries and a medium drink for 550 yen with tax -- more than 30% cheaper than buying each item separately.

A series of KFC commercials with the tag line "How about Kentucky for lunch?" shows people in various lines of work biting into chicken pieces and sandwiches. These market the chain as an everyday spot for solo diners, in contrast to the holiday parties most Japanese associate with KFC ads.

This strategy of low prices and heavy advertising, along with new products, have drawn back consumers that had drifted away from the chain.

The company worried that with the new marketing angle, it might "lose the special feeling of [KFC] at Christmas, but we actually got more customers," President Masaki Kondo said. Same-store sales grew year over year in 17 of the 18 months since July 2018, including a 4% increase this past December.

Because of its reliance on relatively high per-customer sales around Christmas, KFC would often post an operating profit for July through December but a loss in the April-June quarter. As recently as fiscal 2018, the October-December quarter generated 76% of its 2.2 billion yen ($20 million) in full-year operating profit.

The pattern has changed this fiscal year. The restaurant operator swung into the black for April through June, logging a 951 million yen operating profit. Profit for the six months through December more than quintupled to 2.4 billion yen, and same-store sales were up on the year during the October-December rush.

The strong showing has investors hoping that KFC will revise its initial full-year forecast of a 32% drop in profit to 1.5 billion yen. "It could aim for operating profit to roughly double to 4 billion yen," said Seiichiro Samejima, chief analyst at Ichiyoshi Research Institute.

Such optimism sent KFC shares skyrocketing last year after two years of minimal movement. The price rose as far as 3,620 yen last month, its highest in nearly 28 years.

Kondo stressed that the company has plenty of room to grow, noting that most customers still visit the chain as little as once a year. But maintaining customer loyalty is difficult in the highly competitive fast food industry. Third-quarter earnings due out in mid-February may give investors a clearer picture of the sustainability of the recent boom.