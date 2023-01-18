Grab tightens ASEAN food delivery grip despite slowing growth

SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based superapp developer Grab is cementing its position as the dominant food delivery player in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, even as growth in the once booming digital service dramatically slows, a report released on Tuesday showed.

The Nasdaq-listed startup is now the leader in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines within the 10-member ASEAN bloc, according to the report published by Singapore-based Momentum Works. The consultancy has been publishing yearly insights into one of the fastest growing service segments, which has been fueling the rise of internet platforms in recent years.