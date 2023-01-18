ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Grab tightens ASEAN food delivery grip despite slowing growth

Singapore-based superapp provider ousts Malaysia, Vietnam rivals from top spots

Grab accounted for 54% of the ASEAN’s food delivery gross market value in 2023. (Photo by Dylan Loh)
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based superapp developer Grab is cementing its position as the dominant food delivery player in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, even as growth in the once booming digital service dramatically slows, a report released on Tuesday showed.

The Nasdaq-listed startup is now the leader in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines within the 10-member ASEAN bloc, according to the report published by Singapore-based Momentum Works. The consultancy has been publishing yearly insights into one of the fastest growing service segments, which has been fueling the rise of internet platforms in recent years.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close