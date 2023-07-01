ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Grocery bills in Japan keep rising as price hikes hit 3,500-plus items

Bread producers set to pass on higher wheat costs to consumers

Bread products account for the largest share of items affected by price hikes in Teikoku Databank's latest survey. (Photo by Rei Araki)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- A supermarket run will soon leave wallets lighter in Japan as food producers pass along higher costs for ingredients, energy and pay to consumers.

Prices are set to increase on 3,566 food items in July, about 50% more items than a year earlier, Teikoku Databank said Friday. Hikes will hit a total of 29,106 items in the January-October period -- 10% more than in all of 2022.

