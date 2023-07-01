Grocery bills in Japan keep rising as price hikes hit 3,500-plus items

TOKYO -- A supermarket run will soon leave wallets lighter in Japan as food producers pass along higher costs for ingredients, energy and pay to consumers.

Prices are set to increase on 3,566 food items in July, about 50% more items than a year earlier, Teikoku Databank said Friday. Hikes will hit a total of 29,106 items in the January-October period -- 10% more than in all of 2022.