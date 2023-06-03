ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

High-end imitation crab offers savor and succulence, not shells

Once derided as fake, high-quality simulated seafood is catching on

The market for "surimi" fish paste, used to make imitation crab, is expanding rapidly.
TAKUMI SASAKI and MIHO SAITO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

KANAZAWA/NIIGATA, Japan -- Crab is a delicacy enjoyed in winter in Japan, but imitation crab sticks made from fish, surimi or kanikama is mostly sold in summer.

To meet this demand, the country's leading seafood processors are rolling out high-quality imitation crab meat that mimics the flavor and texture of the genuine article. Prices for surimi are climbing as the product catches on globally, and Japanese processors companies are trying to raise the value of imitation crab meat by introducing new products that combine the flavor profiles of male and female crab to create the illusion of an ocean-fresh catch.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close