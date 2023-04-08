Hokkaido seasoning maker invests $1m in U.S. ramen broth operation

SAPPORO, Japan -- Wakou Shokuhin will invest 130 million yen ($991,231) to expand its production capacity for ramen broth and other products by 50% in the U.S. where demand for the soupy noodles has increased as Japanese cuisine becomes more popular.

The Hokkaido-based seasoning manufacturer will build two 1.5-ton tanks that will be used to mix broth and a seasoning tank for the production of spicy oil at its plant in California, which began operation in 2015. The three tanks will boost its monthly production capacity to 300 tons.