TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Itochu has begun full-scale sales in Japan of plant-based frozen precooked "chicken" products from Thailand's biggest conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group.

In cooperation with Itochu group company Prima Meat Packers and other partners, Itochu is selling the plant-based chicken, including nuggets and Japanese-style cutlets, at supermarkets and online shopping sites, through which it has offered the products for some time.