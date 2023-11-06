ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Japan-Singapore team aims to bring lab-cultured fish to tables in 2027

Maruha Nichiro and Umami Bioworks look to develop more sustainable seafood

A technician works on culturing fish cells at Umami Bioworks. (Photo by Rei Araki)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan seafood company Maruha Nichiro is working to commercialize cultured fish meat made from fish cells as early as fiscal 2027 by teaming with a Singapore startup that owns low-cost production technology.

The companies hope to make fish paste products for Japan and other markets. There is concern that marine resources are becoming scarce as the world's population increases and a global race has ensued to develop cultured fish meat. The big fishery companies are under pressure to change their operations so that they do not rely solely on fishing.

