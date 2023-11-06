Japan-Singapore team aims to bring lab-cultured fish to tables in 2027

TOKYO -- Japan seafood company Maruha Nichiro is working to commercialize cultured fish meat made from fish cells as early as fiscal 2027 by teaming with a Singapore startup that owns low-cost production technology.

The companies hope to make fish paste products for Japan and other markets. There is concern that marine resources are becoming scarce as the world's population increases and a global race has ensued to develop cultured fish meat. The big fishery companies are under pressure to change their operations so that they do not rely solely on fishing.