ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Food & Beverage

Japan Tobacco, Ippudo team with U.S. startup on ramen vending machines

Yo-Kai Express will provide labor-saving way to serve noodles in Japan and abroad

A Yo-Kai Express ramen vending machine in Tokyo. The red banner in the center says that piping-hot ramen will be ready in 90 seconds. (Photo courtesy of Yo-Kai Express)
KAZUYUKI OKUDAIRA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Japan Tobacco and the operator of major Japanese ramen shop chain Ippudo are separately moving to sell ready-to-eat noodles through vending machines at home and abroad by joining with U.S. startup Yo-Kai Express.

Yo-Kai, a developer of vending machines, has entered into operational tie-ups with Japan's largest cigarette maker and Chikaranomoto Holdings. The two Japanese companies have funded the startup through a private placement of new shares. The size of the injection and the shareholding ratios have not been disclosed.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close