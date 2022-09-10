Japan Tobacco, Ippudo team with U.S. startup on ramen vending machines

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Japan Tobacco and the operator of major Japanese ramen shop chain Ippudo are separately moving to sell ready-to-eat noodles through vending machines at home and abroad by joining with U.S. startup Yo-Kai Express.

Yo-Kai, a developer of vending machines, has entered into operational tie-ups with Japan's largest cigarette maker and Chikaranomoto Holdings. The two Japanese companies have funded the startup through a private placement of new shares. The size of the injection and the shareholding ratios have not been disclosed.