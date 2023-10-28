ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Japan brewers expect to ride high from beer tax change

Asahi's faith in standard brews pays off; craft brewers have 'high hopes'

Asahi Group Holdings released a beer called Asahi Super Dry Dry Crystal with an alcohol content of 3.5%, lower than the usual 5%. (Photo by Yusuke Yagi)
CHIHIRO ISHIKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese beer market may start seeing a wider variety of products following changes in the country's new liquor tax rules, which went into effect at the beginning of October.

Japan employs an unusual taxation system for beer, in which the tax rate falls into three categories, with the highest levies on standard beer and lower ones on low-malt beer, called happoshu, and no-malt beverages, known as third-tier beer or "new genre" beer. The system has led to intense competition in the lower-taxed categories.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more