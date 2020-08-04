ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Food & Beverage

Hold the coffee: Tea shop craze brews in Japan

Japan's home of vegetarian sushi seeks global profile

China says it will penalize Luckin Coffee for accounting fraud

China feeds Nestle's global ambitions in plant-based meat

Food & Beverage

Japan curry house tries luck with true connoisseurs -- in India

Ichibanya opens first restaurant in New Delhi

Ichibanya's Indian restaurant will serve curry containing no pork or beef. (Photo from CoCo Ichibanya's Facebook account)
RIKU TAZAKI, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Japanese curry chain operator Ichibanya opened its first restaurant in India on Monday, betting that its own version of the popular dish will be well-received by clients in its birthplace.

The eatery, in a commercial complex on the outskirts of New Delhi, was originally supposed to open in the spring. But the launch was delayed by the new coronavirus.

The curry is made with japonica rice, as well as roux imported from Japan. Meals are based on Japanese-style pork curry. But to accommodate local dietary customs and follow quarantine rules, no menu item contains pork or beef.

Meals will cost around $7 on average -- less than what is found in Japan but more than the local competition. The restaurant targets businesspeople who work in the areaa.

Ichibanya and a Mitsui & Co. unit established an Indian joint venture in June 2019. Plans are to further expand the chain in the country. But no specific timeline is in place amid the ongoing pandemic.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close