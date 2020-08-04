Japan curry house tries luck with true connoisseurs -- in India

TOKYO -- Japanese curry chain operator Ichibanya opened its first restaurant in India on Monday, betting that its own version of the popular dish will be well-received by clients in its birthplace.

The eatery, in a commercial complex on the outskirts of New Delhi, was originally supposed to open in the spring. But the launch was delayed by the new coronavirus.

The curry is made with japonica rice, as well as roux imported from Japan. Meals are based on Japanese-style pork curry. But to accommodate local dietary customs and follow quarantine rules, no menu item contains pork or beef.

Meals will cost around $7 on average -- less than what is found in Japan but more than the local competition. The restaurant targets businesspeople who work in the areaa.

Ichibanya and a Mitsui & Co. unit established an Indian joint venture in June 2019. Plans are to further expand the chain in the country. But no specific timeline is in place amid the ongoing pandemic.