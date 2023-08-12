Japan lab turns wood into drinkable spirit in global first

TSUKUBA, Japan -- An institute backed by the Japanese Forestry Agency is working to commercialize the world's first spirits made from wood, hoping to breathe new life into the country's struggling forestry industry.

A new research building was completed Wednesday at the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute in Tsukuba, a city around 50 kilometers northeast of Tokyo. The facility is meant to serve as a centralized hub for the development of wood-based spirits, which previously had been spread out across the area.