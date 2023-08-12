ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Japan lab turns wood into drinkable spirit in global first

From cedar to oak, each tree gives liquor a distinctive flavor

Though spirits infused with the aroma of wood already exist, these are the first to be made directly from wood. (Photo by Masaki Fushii)
MASAKI FUSHII, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TSUKUBA, Japan -- An institute backed by the Japanese Forestry Agency is working to commercialize the world's first spirits made from wood, hoping to breathe new life into the country's struggling forestry industry.

A new research building was completed Wednesday at the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute in Tsukuba, a city around 50 kilometers northeast of Tokyo. The facility is meant to serve as a centralized hub for the development of wood-based spirits, which previously had been spread out across the area.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more