ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Food & Beverage

Kirin takes Japanese craft beer to Taiwan in export push

Food delivery war rages amid global COVID-19 lockdowns

Forget wagyu, pass the ostrich: Eco-friendly delicacy gains in Japan

Japan's 'izakaya' pubs seek ways to survive in the COVID-19 era

Food & Beverage

Japan materials group Shin-Etsu bites into plant-based meat

Exclusive: Company to produce key ingredient in Germany for Western brands

Shin-Etsu Chemical will produce an ingredient for vegetarian meat patties like this in Germany. (Photo courtesy of Shin-Etsu)
YUKI FUKUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Shin-Etsu Chemical, one of the world's top suppliers of plastics and chipmaking materials, has expanded into the supply chain for the growing market for plant-derived meat, Nikkei has learned.

The Tokyo-listed blue chip is prepared to produce a binding agent for artificial meat in Germany, eyeing U.S. and European makers like Beyond Meat and Nestle.

Shin-Etsu seeks a new earnings stream, and the move could burnish the materials group's investor appeal in terms of environmental, social and governance factors. International investors hold just over 40% of Shin-Etsu's stock, a high share for a Japanese company.

Shin-Etsu's binding agent -- an ingredient that helps products like plant-derived hamburgers keep their shape when they cool -- is made from cellulose, which gives plant cell walls their strength. It can replace egg whites in vegan meat products.

The company aims for annual sales of several billion yen as an initial goal. One billion yen equals $9.5 million.

The global market for plant-based alternatives to meat is forecast to reach $22.7 billion in 2024, up roughly 20% from 2019, according to Euromonitor International.

These products are marketed as healthy alternatives to animal protein, but they also have found favor among consumers who consider the environmental impact of their choices -- a trend known as ethical consumption. Methane, a major byproduct of cattle farming, is said to have 25 times the global warming effect of carbon dioxide.

Western chemical groups are moving into the supply chain for plant-based meat. The Netherlands' DSM has built production capacity for an ingredient that provides a meat-like taste and texture while cutting salt content. DuPont has developed a plant-based meat in partnership with a company in China -- a promising market for such alternatives.

Shin-Etsu is the world's top producer of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, and silicon for semiconductors by market share. The company is also a leading supplier of cellulose derivatives for food and industrial uses.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close