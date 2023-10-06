Japan restaurant group Zensho aims at 10,000 outlets overseas

TOKYO -- Japan's largest restaurant operator, Zensho Holdings, is looking to expand its overseas operations, with the number of stores outside Japan reaching the 10,000 mark by the end of the current fiscal year through March 2024, Nikkei has learned.

If all goes according to plan, Zensho, owner of beef bowl chain Sukiya, will be the first Japanese restaurant operator to reach 10,000 shops outside Japan. The company plans to achieve this by opening 60% more restaurants than previous year in markets such as in the U.S., and by acquiring sushi restaurants overseas.