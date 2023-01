MANILA -- Japan's Pepper Food Service opened the first Philippine location for its Ikinari Steak chain on Thursday, hoping to find a new growth region after pulling out of the U.S.

The restaurant, the company's first in Southeast Asia, opened at an annex of SM Mall of Asia in Manila, one of the largest malls in the region. The eatery is the chain's second in Asia outside of Japan, after opening one shop in Taiwan. Ikinari Steak hopes to attract a range of consumers, from families to couples.