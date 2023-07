TOKYO -- Japanese food maker Kewpie will expand production capacity in Indonesia for mayonnaise, dressings and other condiments by 2.6-fold, aiming to tap the Southeast Asian country's growing market.

Kewpie will invest about 3.2 billion yen ($23 million) to set up a new factory building at an existing plant in Bekasi, West Java. The new facility will serve mainly the Indonesian market and is expected to begin operations in November 2024.