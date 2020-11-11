Japan's Kirin declines to take dividend from Myanmar breweries

TOKYO -- Japanese beverage group Kirin Holdings on Wednesday announced it would not take any dividend from its two joint venture companies in Myanmar, after a human rights group alleged that its local partner funds the country's military.

Kirin acquired stakes in local brewers Myanmar Brewery and Mandalay Brewery in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Kirin now has a 51% stake in each of the two companies, with the remaining held by its partner Myanma Economic Holdings. Myanmar is a key market for Kirin.

Myanma Economic Holdings is a local conglomerate with businesses that range from finance to agriculture to mining. Human rights group Amnesty International in September reported that military staff held stakes in the company, which in turn funded the army. Myanmar's military has been accused of massacring Muslim minority Rohingyas and destroying their villages.

To address the issue, Kirin hired Tokyo's Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory for an audit of Myanma Economic Holdings. Kirin will ask the Myanmar company to disclose information on governance and Deloitte is aiming to compile a report within the year.

Kirin decided not to take any dividend since Deloitte was still auditing Myanma Economic Holdings and beer sales had deteriorated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kirin also asked the Myanmar conglomerate not to take any dividend as well.