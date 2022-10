OSAKA -- Japanese conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi will open its first New York State location by August 2024 in an ambitious expansion campaign that aims to quadruple its overseas network.

The company plans to grow from 88 locations outside Japan -- all in the U.S. and Taiwan -- to 400 by 2030, including in other Asian markets. It targets 150 billion yen ($1.03 billion) in foreign sales by that year, more than nine times the year ended in October, 2021.