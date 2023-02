TOKYO -- Japanese restaurant operator Skylark Holdings plans to more than double its number of overseas eateries by 2027, serving the high demand for Japanese food in Taiwan, the U.S. and Southeast Asia as domestic business lags.

Skylark is Japan's largest operator of family restaurants, with brands including Gusto, Bamiyan and Jonathan's. Only about 70 of its roughly 3,050 eateries are overseas, mainly in Taiwan. It intends to open about 100 more in the next four years to reach 170.