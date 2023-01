OSAKA -- Japanese izakaya pub chain Torikizoku will soon extend its reach to Los Angeles, opening its first restaurant there in a year or two as part of an initial push into the U.S.

Torikizoku serves inexpensive yakitori, or grilled chicken on skewers. Torikizoku Holdings, which announced the plans, smells an opportunity to enter the American market as yakitori starts to become a widely recognized Japanese food in Los Angeles.