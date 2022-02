Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- Cheaper than full-fledged restaurants but a step up from fast food, Japan's diner-style chains are a popular, quick way to feed a hungry family.

Solo seats with partitions at a Gusto restaurant. Skylark Holdings is moving to install counter seats across Japan.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30