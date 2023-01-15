ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Japan's premium Matsusaka beef set to take off abroad in 2023

Industry group to boost annual quota 13-fold and hold event in Dubai

Like Kobe beef, meat from Matsusaka cattle is famed for its marbling. (Photo courtesy of the city of Matsusaka)
TAKASHI KOYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TSU, Japan -- Japanese exports of Matsusaka beef, considered one of the country's top wagyu varieties alongside the better-known Kobe, are poised to skyrocket this year, with an eye toward markets including the U.S., Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

An association of beef producers and local representatives from around the Mie prefecture city of Matsusaka is expected to set the fiscal 2023 quota at meat from 300 head of cattle -- 13 times the fiscal 2022 figure. The export destinations will be selected based on interest from buyers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close