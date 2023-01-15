Japan's premium Matsusaka beef set to take off abroad in 2023

TSU, Japan -- Japanese exports of Matsusaka beef, considered one of the country's top wagyu varieties alongside the better-known Kobe, are poised to skyrocket this year, with an eye toward markets including the U.S., Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

An association of beef producers and local representatives from around the Mie prefecture city of Matsusaka is expected to set the fiscal 2023 quota at meat from 300 head of cattle -- 13 times the fiscal 2022 figure. The export destinations will be selected based on interest from buyers.