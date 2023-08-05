ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Japan's rice cracker makers find crunchy new markets abroad

Foreign tourists, health-conscious snackers give lift to exports

Kameda's Kaki no Tane and Happy Turn snacks are exported to around 40 countries.
MIHO SAITO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NIIGATA, Japan -- Rice cracker exports from Japan have been rising, helped by growing recognition overseas that they are relatively healthy snacks. The growing market for gluten-free food products, which do not contain wheat, is also giving a lift to exports, which are expanding at close to the record pace of 2021.

The growth in exports is also due to the efforts of food processors in Niigata prefecture, a center of rice snack production in Japan. These producers are developing overseas markets as the domestic market matures.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more