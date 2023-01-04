Japan's sushi chains want bigger bite of overseas markets

OSAKA/TOKYO -- Japan's conveyor-belt sushi chains are accelerating their expansion overseas, with some restaurants growing faster abroad than domestically thanks to easing coronavirus restrictions and higher expectations for market growth.

Food & Life Companies, which operates Sushiro, the top conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, plans to open 50 to 60 shops overseas during the year ending in September. The chain intends to launch 18 to 22 in Japan over the same period, the first time that foreign openings will exceed domestic ones.