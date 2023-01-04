ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Japan's sushi chains want bigger bite of overseas markets

Sushiro plans up to 60 new locations abroad in 2023, more than in Japan

Conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro plans more openings abroad this year than in Japan. (Photo courtesy of Food & Life Companies)
YAOYU ZHANG and SHOTARO MORI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

OSAKA/TOKYO -- Japan's conveyor-belt sushi chains are accelerating their expansion overseas, with some restaurants growing faster abroad than domestically thanks to easing coronavirus restrictions and higher expectations for market growth.

Food & Life Companies, which operates Sushiro, the top conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, plans to open 50 to 60 shops overseas during the year ending in September. The chain intends to launch 18 to 22 in Japan over the same period, the first time that foreign openings will exceed domestic ones.

