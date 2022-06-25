Japan sake subscription service expands to Hong Kong, Singapore

NIIGATA, Japan -- Food processing startup Farm8 will ship mini packets of sake to newbies and aficionados of the traditional beverage outside of Japan every month, staring in July with Hong Kong and Singapore.

Farm8 is bringing its Sake Post subscription service launched last November in Japan to overseas markets, eyeing Taiwan, the U.S. and Europe next.

Every month, subscribers receive a box of three 100 milliliter pouches with sake from different breweries in Niigata, known as the top rice-growing prefecture. The packets do not have any labeling, and customers can check each drink's brand and other information with a QR code on the package. The monthly fee for overseas subscribers is 3,800 yen (about $28), including shipping.

The Japanese company has teamed with leading mobile carrier NTT Docomo for marketing and promotion abroad.

A monthly shipment includes three packs of sake. (Photo courtesy of FARM8)

"Partnering with Docomo's networks in and outside of Japan will help speed up our efforts to build a sake fan base," said Farm8 President Atsushi Kabasawa.

The startup began the service so people can enjoy a curated selection of sake straight from Niigata at their dinner tables without dining out amid coronavirus restrictions.

As it seeks to create a sustainable community of sake enthusiasts, Farm8 analyzes and visualizes subscriber feedback to provide to the brewers. Customers can also send their reviews directly to the sake makers.