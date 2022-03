Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- As democracies slap sanctions on Russia, Japan's sushi restaurants and seafood importers find themselves suffering from some unintended consequences.

Sushi restaurants are reviewing their menus as ingredients grow scarce and prices rise. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)

'Scramble for crab' begins after airspace closed to Russian exports

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30