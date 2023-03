TOKYO -- Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings, a Japanese producer of ready-to-eat food, will spend $81.5 million to build its third plant in the continental U.S., intended to supply meals for 7-Eleven convenience stores.

The plant, expected to open in December 2024, will be constructed in the area around the state of Ohio, Warabeya said Tuesday. The facility, with roughly 13,000 square meters of floor space, is to be the company's biggest production center in the country.