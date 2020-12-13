Japanese brewers define metrics for labeling 'vintage' sake

TOKYO -- An association of seven time-honored Japanese sake brewers has developed standards for certifying the quality of well-aged sake as part of efforts to promote sales of high-quality koshu, or vintage sake.

For koshu certification, the Kyoto-based Tokisake Association requires that rice grown in Japan be used and that the beverage is aged for at least 10 years. Brewers are required to keep records of production.

Tokisake has established a system to classify sake by the length of aging and other criteria. Taking a page from makers of wine and whiskey, the organization is trying to enhance an often overlooked element of Japanese sake culture -- aging, which adds flavor and texture. This, Tokisake hopes, will encourage the production of a more richly nuanced product.

The association also plans to create a new "Tokisake" brand for sake that satisfy its labeling standards.

Sake is to Japan what wine is to France. It is made from fermented rice, water and koji, a kind of mold. To carry the Tokisake brand, rice used in making the sake must be produced in Japan and be of a specific government-defined category.

Each step on the 10-year journey to become Tokisake-labeled is tracked, including records about rice production, brewing and storage, the latter of which must be in one place. If it is a blend, the youngest sake in the mix must have at least a decade under its belt. Brewers must also be sticklers for quality control as regards sterilization and shielding the beverage from ultraviolet rays during storage.

As for rice, even the harvest year must be shown. And aging is calculated from the time the raw sake has been squeezed from the unrefined version.

After all this, the finished sake must be tasted. To ensure that each sake is fairly evaluated, different criteria and systems will be created and adopted for the different types.

Currently, sake brewers use different labels for sake that has been stored a long time. Tokisake will simplify this by labeling products in cold storage as "matured sake" and those stored at room temperature as "aged sake." If needed, it will also refine classifications based on the length of aging and other factors.

The association also plans to work with the National Research Institute of Brewing and other organizations to study the science of aging and other variables to help improve brewing techniques.

Aged sake has been prized since ancient times. But in modern Japan most sake is brewed to be sold within a year, making moot any talk of "vintage." But the association wants this to change.

Nobuhiro Ueno, executive director of the association and owner of a bar serving aged sake, says Japanese sake sales will not pick up unless brewers have more options to upgrade their products by offering "different tastes and values."

Ueno's words reflect industry concerns about the future of the libation. Despite being proud of its sake heritage, Japan has seen sake sales fall for decades. Consumption peaked in the 1970s and has since declined by about 70%. Sales have also been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The association is betting that aged sake can help reverse the trend by boosting the liquor's appeal to consumers in Japan and abroad. Marketing efforts will focus on well-to-do consumers in the U.S. and Europe, where the popularity of sake has been trending in recent years. A special collection of eight 720-milliliter bottles of high-quality, aged sake to commemorate the founding of the association is being offered for just over 2 million yen ($19,400). Only 20 sets will be sold.

In the coming years, member brewers will be offering differently aged and flavored products at varying price points.

The association will also develop educational materials to help distributors and restaurant owners become more informed about how to age sake.