SAITAMA, Japan -- Venture Whisky, the craft distiller known for its award-winning Ichiro's Malt whisky, will build a distillery in Hokkaido in northern Japan and start making grain whisky there as early as the spring of 2025, the company said.

Founded in 2004, Venture Whisky has spearheaded a craft-whisky boom in Japan and has mentored other distillers in whisky making.