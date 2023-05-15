ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Japanese cuisine gains fans in Middle East, buoyed by halal options

Increased access to affordable restaurants in region spurs food exports

Japan's consulate-general in Dubai hosted a shiitake mushroom tasting event in February. (Photo by Shuntaro Fukutomi)
SHUNTARO FUKUTOMI, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

DUBAI -- The rise of affordable Japanese restaurants in the Middle East is endearing local diners to the cuisine, opening up new opportunities for Japan's food and beverage companies as they seek a greater footprint overseas.

The buzz was on full display in late February, when dozens of chefs, food importers and other industry insiders from across the United Arab Emirates gathered at the Japanese consul-general's residence in Dubai for a tasting of Japanese shiitake mushrooms. Guests were treated to tarts and other bites cooked by a chef from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Dusseldorf, flown in specially for the event.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close