Food & Beverage

Japanese snack maker Calbee to spend $1bn on overseas M&A, automation

Potato chip company to focus on China and North America

Snack food maker Calbee seeks to boost its name recognition as a Japanese brand. (Photo by Cliff Venzon)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Snack food maker Calbee plans to invest about 140 billion yen ($1 billion) over the next three years to pursue growth and improve efficiency, including by expanding overseas and tapping automation. 

The Japanese brand, known for its potato chips and other offerings, has earmarked roughly 80 billion yen for fortifying international operations through mergers and acquisitions, as well as for equipment and facilities inside and outside Japan. An additional 60 billion yen will be spent mainly on enhancing productivity and on environmental, social and governance measures.

