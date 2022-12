TOKYO -- Japanese canned tuna maker Hagoromo Foods is setting up a second overseas office, turning to Metro Manila as it tries to ensure a stable supply of fish and other ingredients and build closer relationships with local partners.

The representative office in the Philippine city of Makati opens Jan. 4 with one employee, whose work will include overseeing a locally run facility that separates loin meat from bluefin and skipjack tuna for further processing.