TOKYO -- Trading prices for popular Japanese whisky brands have risen 50% over the past two years amid a general rise in prices for the spirit.

Whisky consumption is rising, thanks to its versatility for the home market: There are many brands and it can be enjoyed in many ways. Enthusiasts gravitate to specific whiskies based on everything from how they are made and their age to bottle designs. Some collectors are more interested in owning bottles than in drinking the contents.