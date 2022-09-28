ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Food & Beverage

Jollibee cooks up Tim Ho Wan expansion in China despite COVID hit

Philippine fast food operator aims for 100 dim sum shops on mainland in 4 years

Jollibee is looking to expand Tim Ho Wan, the Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant chain, in China by opening a further 100 shops in the next four years. (Source photos by Cliff Venzon and Getty Images)
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine fast food chain operator Jollibee Foods on Wednesday said it will inject over $60 million into its dim sum chain, Tim Ho Wan, to expand in mainland China, where strict COVID-19 lockdowns have battered the restaurant industry.

Jollibee, which aims to join the likes of McDonald's and Yum Brands as one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies, has seen its business rebound as economies reopen. But recovery in China has hit a snag due to President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID strategy, which relies on lockdowns and wide-scale testing to fight outbreaks.

