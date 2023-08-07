ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

KFC Japan's profit triples as customers brush aside higher prices

New and limited offerings help maintain store traffic in April-June quarter

The chicken burger lineup was expanded to five sandwiches from two, drawing new and younger customers. (Photo courtesy of KFC Japan)
SHINO KATAYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- KFC Holdings Japan is expected to report group pretax profit of about 800 million yen ($5.64 million) for the April-June quarter, triple the total from a year earlier, as new and limited offerings attract customers despite broad price hikes.

Consolidated sales climbed roughly 10% to around 24 billion yen. Same-store sales for directly operated branches and franchise locations of the chicken restaurant chain increased 11.3%, with per-customer spending rising 9.9%. Customer traffic edged 1.3% higher.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more