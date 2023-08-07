KFC Japan's profit triples as customers brush aside higher prices

TOKYO -- KFC Holdings Japan is expected to report group pretax profit of about 800 million yen ($5.64 million) for the April-June quarter, triple the total from a year earlier, as new and limited offerings attract customers despite broad price hikes.

Consolidated sales climbed roughly 10% to around 24 billion yen. Same-store sales for directly operated branches and franchise locations of the chicken restaurant chain increased 11.3%, with per-customer spending rising 9.9%. Customer traffic edged 1.3% higher.