TOKYO -- With more Japanese consumers striving to eat healthier, Kirin Holdings has come up with a shockingly unique solution to reduce salt in food without sacrificing taste.

The company's "Electric Salt" line of bowls and spoons, developed with Meiji University, runs a weak current through food that can be controlled by the push of a button. The current's unique waveform draws sodium ions toward the user's taste buds, making the food taste saltier than it actually is.