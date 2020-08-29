Kirin takes Japanese craft beer to Taiwan in export push

TOKYO -- Kirin Holdings will export Japanese craft beer to Taiwan within the year, tapping into a growing market driven by younger drinkers.

Five styles of the Spring Valley Brewery brand will be offered in pours of slightly less than 300 ml for around 180 New Taiwan dollars ($6), 15% more than drinks from leading local brewers. The beer will be available at about 100 eateries of various types, not just those serving Japanese food.

With the coronavirus tamed in Taiwan, demand for beer and other alcoholic beverages at restaurants is steadily recovering.

A pub in Taiwan offers a taste of Spring Valley beer. (Photo courtesy of Kirin)

Craft beer made up 5% of Taiwan's broader beer market in 2019, growing nearly 1 percentage point in five years. Imports from the U.S., Europe and elsewhere account for about 30% of the beer market, with younger drinkers seeking out new products. The craft segment on the island has more than 20 players.

By contrast, craft beer's share remains under 1% in Japan's beer market.

Kirin serves its mainstay Ichiban Shibori lager at about 350 restaurants in Taiwan, where it has 20 to 30 sales representatives. They will be responsible for marketing the Spring Valley Brewery brand as well. If it sells there, the Japanese brewery will consider exporting the craft beer to other markets.