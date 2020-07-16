ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Food & Beverage

AI-brewed beer? NEC concocts a style for your generation

Thai fast-food chain operator to open 100 'cloud kitchens' by 2024

Coronavirus accelerates demand in Asia for plant-based meat

Japan sushi chain uses AI app to select tastier tuna

Food & Beverage

Kweichow Moutai shares spill after Chinese state media attack

Liquor distiller's fall of 7.9% weighs down Shanghai market

Xuexi Xiaozu criticized Kweichow Moutai in relation to scandals involving its former chairman and heated speculation on its sorghum-based liquor.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asian Review chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- Kweichow Moutai, the most valuable company listed in mainland China, took a hard spill on Thursday after coming under criticism by an affiliate of the Communist Party's flagship newspaper.

The state-owned white liquor producer, which just over three weeks ago overtook Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in market capitalization, dropped 7.9% in Shanghai trading to close at 1,614 yuan.

Kweichow Moutai's tumble helped drive down the overall Shanghai Composite Index by 4.5% though the market's decline accelerated after Beijing reported unexpectedly robust gross domestic product growth of 3.2% for the April-June quarter midmorning.

The data "led to concerns China would begin to tighten liquidity," said Kenny Wen, market strategist at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai. "That along with the steady flow of news over the last few days through state media that authorities were looking to clamp down on speculation hurt investor appetite."

One key exception Thursday was Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. The Chinese chipmaker's shares tripled in their debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market, turning SMIC into the most valuable domestically listed tech stock and capping a 46.3 billion yuan ($6.62 billion) offering.

Until last Friday, most Chinese stocks were on a remarkable bull run too, few more than Kweichow Moutai.

A favorite of foreign investors buying through the Shanghai exchange's link with its Hong Kong peer, shares of the distiller from the underdeveloped southwestern province of Guizhou had climbed more than 80% from the low they touched in March amid the coronavirus pandemic-driven market meltdown. Kweichow Moutai's announcement in April that revenues had risen 13% and net profits 17% during January-March quarter added more fuel as most Chinese companies reported declines for the period.

The trigger for Kweichow Moutai's turn of fate was a widely shared article released overnight Wednesday by Xuexi Xiaozu, a new media platform under the wing of the People's Daily, entitled, "Who is going to foot the bill for unpleasantly tasting Moutai?"

The story referred to corruption scandals involving former chairman Yuan Renguo who faces criminal charges alleging he improperly handed out distributor licenses and accepted bribes.

The article also criticized the widespread social custom of glorifying the value of the company's sorghum-based liquor, which has led to speculative trading at eye-watering prices and bottles given as bribes by those seeking favors.

"Alcohol itself is not to blame, it is the people's fault," the story said. Broadening its scope to competing liquor brands as well as niche products such as caterpillar fungus that have also been subject to speculative trading, the article said prices "have to return to market value."

"Liquor is something to drink, not to speculate on," it said. "It is definitely not to use for corruption."

Competitors of Kweichow Moutai fared even worse Thursday. Peers Anhui Kouzi Distillery, Sichuan Swellfun, and Jiuguijiu each fell by the daily limit of 10%.

Guosen Securities, a broker which had cheered Kweichow Moutai's rise, struck a new tone, issuing a report comparing the stock unfavorably with SMIC.

"SMIC is even more precious than Kweichow Moutai," given its advanced technology, the note said.

Despite Moutai's tumble, which brought down its market value by 170 billion yuan to 2.03 trillion yuan, its current market cap remains well above that of ICBC, China's largest bank.

The shares though may come under further pressure amid China's uncertain economic outlook.

Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura International in Hong Kong, said at a briefing Thursday that he sees "a lot of negative headwinds" for the second half of the year, including recent widespread flooding and the risk of more COVID-19 outbreaks.

Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in Hong Kong. 

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close