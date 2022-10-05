Lab-grown meat: Japan's NH Foods finds way to cut production costs

OSAKA -- NH Foods said Tuesday that it has succeeded in producing lab-grown meat without using a serum derived from animal blood, in a step that could dramatically cut production costs and increase availability.

Animal serums are pricey and difficult to source reliably, posing a major hurdle for companies working to commercialize lab-grown meat. The Osaka-based company said it was able to reproduce chicken and bovine cells in a liquid containing materials derived from a commonly available food instead.