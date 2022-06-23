ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Food & Beverage

Milk brand Meiji brings Japanese baby formula straight to Cambodia

Company faces competition from Nestle and Abbott in Southeast Asian growth market

Meiji's formula is sold in Cambodian stores in its original Japanese packaging. (Photo courtesy of Meiji)
YUSUKE YAGI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Meiji is venturing into Cambodia's powdered milk market with the same formulas it sells at home, taking advantage of compatible standards to tap demand that the food company expects to grow rapidly.

Meiji started shipping products in their original Japanese packaging directly to Cambodia this month, adding Khmer-language labels that include important information such as instructions and expiration dates.

The products, made for children up to age 3, will cost $25 to $28 for 800-gram containers, a relatively high price for Cambodia. Meiji is starting with baby product stores in Phnom Penh and aims to expand throughout the country, targeting 1 billion yen ($7.36 million) in sales by 2030.

Meiji will be up against Nestle, France's Danone and U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories, which all offer competing products in Cambodia at the same price range. Japanese drinks giant Asahi Group Holdings has rolled out the Wakodo baby formula brand in the market.

The export arrangement is a first for Meiji. Though the company also sells powdered milk products in Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan and elsewhere, these are formulated differently to meet the standards of each market. Its Japanese products meet Cambodia's standards, allowing for them to be sold directly there.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Cambodia's population at 16 million this year, up about 10% from 2012. Per-capita gross domestic product is estimated at $1,751, a gain of roughly 80% from a decade earlier.

Meiji projects Cambodia's baby formula market to be worth roughly 10 billion yen in 2030. The company aims to capture a 10% share.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close