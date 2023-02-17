ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Muji shows off green thumb in China with locally grown veggies

Japanese retailer to offer food with farm-to-table dining at new Shanghai outlet

A Muji store in Shanghai will become the first in China to offer locally grown vegetables. (Photo Tomoko Wakasugi)
TOMOKO WAKASUGI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- A new Muji store in China will sell organic vegetables and use them in dishes at an on-site restaurant amid increasing consumer awareness toward healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Fresh spinach, cabbage and other vegetables grown at a partnering Shanghai farm dubbed "Muji Farm" will be sold at a outlet in the city that opens Friday. Ryohin Keikaku, the Japanese company behind the retail chain, took a deliberate approach in choosing the produce and ways in which they are grown.

