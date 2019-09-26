New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra posts record annual loss

TOKYO -- Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, announced its worst-ever annual results Thursday, with the New Zealand co-operative the latest in a string of companies to feel the sting of trade war tensions between China and the U.S.

Announcing a net after tax loss of NZ$605 million ($380 million), with normalized earnings before interest and tax down 9% to NZ$819 million, Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said 2019 had been an "incredibly tough'' year.

The second year in a row the Auckland-based company has suffered a full-year loss, Hurrell said worsening business conditions in China and other key markets including Brazil and Australia had forced asset writedowns totaling NZ$826 million.

"As we do every year, we took a hard look at our asset valuations and future earnings potential," Hurrell said. "When it came to DPA Brazil, Fonterra Brands New Zealand and China Farms, we saw there were either some changes in their local economies, increased competition or business challenges impacting their forecast earnings."

New Zealand's largest company, Fonterra accounts for 10 percent of New Zealand's GDP and more than 20 percent of the country's total exports.

Hurrell said the planned restructure of the company's main businesses was largely due to changing demand in China, which accounted for about 20 percent of Fonterra's overall sales.

"Many of these calls were painful, but they were needed to reset our business and achieve success in the future," Hurrell said. "Growing demand for fresh milk in China's consumer market suggests prices are likely to rise in the future - however, the timing is uncertain."

Fonterra is cutting its 18.8 percent stake in Beingmate Baby and Child Food, a Chinese infant formula maker. Two farms operated by Fonterra in Hebei and Shanxi provinces logged loses of about $120 million this year.

Previously, Fonterra had a 40 percent stake in Sanlu Group, a Chinese dairy producer driven into bankruptcy by a melamine contamination scandal in 2008.

While New Zealand products are popularly viewed as safe, consumers generally do not trust products made in China regardless of their makers, one analyst told the Nikkei.

Fonterra's normalised earnings per share for the year was 17 cents, above the last forecast for the year of 10-15 cents, with the company forecasting earnings per share of 25 cents for 2020.

Despite not paying a dividend for the first time in its history, the slightly better-than-expected results helped lift Fonterra shares nearly 5% to NZ$3.38 in early afternoon trade.