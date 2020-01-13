ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Food & Beverage

Nikka turns off the tap on aged Taketsuru whisky

Dwindling stock forces Japanese distillers to squeeze shipments

TAKERU GOTO, Nikkei staff writer
Nikka Whisky Distilling's Yoichi distillery in Hokkaido: The company is already limiting shipments as supply dwindles. (Photo by Takeru Goto)

TOKYO -- Nikka Whisky Distilling's last aged products on the market will soon vanish from shelves as surging demand for Japanese whisky dries up casks across the nation.

Taketsuru 25 Years Old (Photo courtesy of Nikka Whisky Distilling)

Nikka will discontinue age-statement Taketsuru Pure Malts -- now available in 17-, 21- or 25-year-old varieties -- in late March. Taketsuru is one of Nikka's signature products, made from a blend of spirits produced at its Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries.

The Asahi Group Holdings unit discontinued age-statement Yoichi and Miyagikyo single malts in 2015 because of short supply. Whiskies need to be aged for years before bottling, meaning that producers are now working off stock made when demand for Japanese whisky was much lower.

Nikka is also limiting shipments of non-age-statement Yoichi, Miyagikyo and Taketsuru, and is investing to expand production capacity for future years.

Suntory Holdings, another leading Japanese producer, has discontinued Hibiki 17 Years Old and now sells a limited range and quantity of age-statement whiskies. Kirin Holdings is only selling a portion of its offerings through limited channels.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media