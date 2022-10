TOKYO -- One of Japan's most sought-after exports these days is its sushi chefs. As diners the world over take to Japanese cuisine, the demand for locally trained chefs has surged.

Wealthy foreigners keen on Japanese food who have not been able to travel to the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic have been the driving force behind restaurants' quest to hire well-trained sushi chefs. Those with foreign language abilities are often headhunted with lucrative wages.