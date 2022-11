MANILA -- Philippine fast-food group Jollibee Foods on Wednesday said it is ending its Dunkin' coffee venture in China after struggling to expand the chain.

Jollibee said its partner Jasmine Asset Holdings and U.S.-based Dunkin' Donuts Franchising have terminated a franchise deal that began in 2015. They had planned to open more than 1,400 outlets over 20 years across China, including in Beijing, Hong Kong and Macao.