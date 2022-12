TOKYO/NIIGATA, Japan -- Leading Japanese rice snack maker Kameda Seika has opened a store in Tokyo Station selling snacks made in an in-store kitchen. It is the first and only directly operated store of the company, which sells its products mostly at supermarkets and other retailers.

With Japan's rice snack market reaching maturity, Kameda aims to develop new customers such as young people and foreign tourists through the store at the station, a gateway to the capital.