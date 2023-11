TOKYO -- Sapporo Breweries in January will start placing a big bet on three Asian markets by teaming up with Danish beer giant Carlsberg Group to sell its Sapporo Premium and Yebisu brands.

The target is to annually sell the equivalent of 1.5 million cases of 20 633-milliliter bottles in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong by 2026, about double Sapporo's 2023 sales estimate for the same region.