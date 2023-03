TOKYO -- To keep up with ever-changing trends in the premade cocktail market, Japanese brewer Sapporo Holdings is using artificial intelligence to halve the time it takes to develop new products.

Known as chuhai, Japan's ready-to-drink market has roughly doubled in the past decade, leading to diverse preferences on flavor, alcohol content and other factors. Sapporo sees its new product development AI, created in partnership with IBM Japan, as key to quickly delivering what customers want.