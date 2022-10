SINGAPORE -- U.S. chemicals company International Flavors & Fragrances has opened a research and development center in Singapore, the largest of its kind in Asia, as it seeks to tap growing middle-income consumption there.

The center, which occupies about 11,000 sq. meters of floor space in the Biopolis biomedical research hub, will be used to develop and test food and cosmetic ingredients. IFF has invested $30 million in the city-state, including the 2021 opening of an enzyme plant.